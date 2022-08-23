BreakingNews
Stocks waver up and down in the early going on Wall Street

A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street but remain down for the week a day after the biggest pullback in the S&P 500 since mid-June

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street but remain down for the week a day after the biggest pullback in the S&P 500 since mid-June. Energy companies were among the few clear winners as oil prices rose, while health care stocks were broadly lower. The S&P 500 was just barely in the red in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq was slightly higher. Investors had their eye on company earnings. Macy’s and J.M. Smucker rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, while Zoom Video sank after cutting its full-year outlook.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid speculation about another interest rate raise by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Benchmarks in Asia finished lower in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China, but European indexes were mixed, rising in France and Germany while falling in Britain. Oil prices rose.

France's CAC 40 added 0.2% in early trading to 6,391.76. Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 13,265.61. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 7,503.25. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.3% at 33,145.00. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% at 4,153.25.

Investors are grappling with uncertainty over when the highest U.S. inflation in decades will ease significantly, how much the U.S. Fed will have to raise interest rates in order to get it under control and how much the rate hikes will slow the economy.

Investors will be looking for insight into these unknowns later this week, when the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The downbeat mood in Wall Street is playing out in the Asia session as well, and although another round of rate cuts to the benchmark lending rate in China yesterday may aid to cushion some losses, overall upside could still remain limited amid the shunning of risks,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

The People’s Bank of China cut a lending rate Monday, a week after it cut interest rates.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.2% to finish at 28,452.75. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.2% to 6,961.80. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.1% to 2,435.34. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.8% to 19,503.25, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% at 3,276.22.

“Investors are being cautious as continuous risk-off flows have hit global markets,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades, noting that rising gas prices were a big risk, especially for Europe.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences rates on home mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.03% from 2.97% late Friday.

The broader market's losses come on the heels of a weekslong rally. Investors are trying to figure out where the economy goes from here as stubbornly hot inflation hurts businesses and consumers. Record-high inflation also has investors focusing on central banks and their efforts to fight high prices without further damaging economic growth.

“You’ve had quite a rally and there’s reason to not be sure where we’re going from here,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “There's still decent potential for a recession.”

Minutes last week from the Federal Reserve's July board meeting affirmed plans for more rate hikes despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive steps to slow the economy might go too far and bring on a recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech on Friday morning at the central bank's annual meeting. The Fed is holding its meeting following a heavy week of company and economic data that showed inflation is still squeezing the economy, but consumer spending remains resilient.

“I don’t think we're out of the woods yet on inflation,” Martin said. “We still don’t really know how inflation is going to pan out and what the Fed is going to do.”

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.25 to $91.61 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.01 to $97.49 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 137.26 Japanese yen from 137.49 yen. The euro was little changed at 99 cents.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Window cleaners prepare their work in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Window cleaners prepare their work in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Workers wipe windows in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Workers wipe windows in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares are trading lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

