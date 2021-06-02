US stocks edge higher in early trading; AMC climbs again

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%.

Market players are looking ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which is expected to show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. They’re also keeping an eye on comments by Federal Reserve officials on inflation, a concern overhanging markets as economies regain momentum with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, especially in the United States.