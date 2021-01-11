Global shares fall as pandemic fears overshadow aid hopes

It was a much worse reading than the modest growth that economists were expecting to see. Such pressure is rising on economies around the world as the pandemic accelerates.

South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1% to 3,148.45, shedding earlier gains. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 6,697.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher to 27,908.22, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.1% to 3,531.50.

Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday. Adding to concerns over surging numbers of coronavirus infections, another new variant of the virus was reported over the weekend among several people who had arrived from Brazil.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has taken care to spare the world’s third largest economy as much as possible from risks of sinking further, even as coronavirus cases have surged recently.

Suga’s declaration of a state of emergency for the Tokyo area, which kicked in Friday, focuses on asking restaurants to close at 8 p.m. Critics fear that’s not enough, and Suga’s support ratings are sinking. Cries for his ouster are likely to grow if the upward curb in infections doesn’t flatten in a month, as he has promised.

Hopes are high for rollouts of coronavirus vaccines. But the reports of new versions of the virus are setting off new worries, as some experts believe more studies are needed to see if available vaccines will be effective in curbing those versions of the virus.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 33 cents to $51.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.41 to $52.24 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 53 cents to $55.46 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 104.06 Japanese yen from 103.95. The euro cost $1.2197, down from $1.2220.

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday as bullish sentiment persisted despite continuing signs of economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu