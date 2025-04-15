Stock market today: Wall Street veers toward small losses in premarket, shrugging off tariff talk

“You know the drill: one step forward, two steps back, then a whiplash pivot into carrot-and-stick diplomacy. It’s becoming the signature of this White House — deliver a policy gut punch, then soften the blow with selective reprieves or 90-day pauses. It’s market management by whack-a-mole,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Bank of America rose 1.8% in premarket trading after it beat Wall Street analysts' sales and revenue forecasts. Most big U.S. banks have been reporting strong first-quarter results, boosted by their stock trading desks taking advantage of the volatility caused by Trump's on-again-off-again tariff announcements.

Johnson & Johnson also reported strong sales and profit in its most recent quarter, however, its shares were down 1% before the opening bell Tuesday.

Boeing shares slid 3.3% after Beijing ordered Chinese airlines not to take further deliveries of Boeing planes and to halt purchases of aircraft equipment from U.S. companies, according to a Bloomberg report.

United Airlines reports after markets close.

Treasury yields stabilized following their sudden and scary rise last week, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury holding firm from Monday at 4.37%. It had jumped to 4.48% on Friday from 4.01% the week before.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX rose 0.8% while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%. France’s CAC 40 was essentially flat after being up early.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 0.8% to finish at 34,267.54.

Automakers were among the biggest gainers in Asian trading, although their early surge was moderated by closing time. Toyota Motor Corp. jumped 3.7%, while Honda Motor Co. gained 3.6%. Electronics and entertainment giant Sony Corp.’s stock price added 2.2%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,761.70 and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,477.41.

Chinese shares wobbled, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.2% to 21,466.27 after fluctuating much of the day. The Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 3,267.66.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 48 cents to $61.05a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, also lost 48 cents, to $64.40 a barrel. The International Energy Agency lowered its forecast for global oil demand this year citing escalating trade tensions. The price of a barrel of U.S. crude is down about 14% so far in April.

The U.S. dollar fell to 142.87 Japanese yen from 143.04 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1330.

