Global Payments buying Worldpay in $22 billion deal

Payment processing company Global Payments is buying Cincinnati-based rival Worldpay for more than $22 billion to expand its global footprint.

The move bolsters the financial technology company, enabling about 94 billion transactions and $3.7 trillion in payment volumes across more than 175 countries.

Payment processing companies, which include household names Visa and Mastercard, facilitate financial transactions between customers, businesses and banks. Consumer and business demand for electronic payments and banking has fueled growth within the sector.