Global Payments buying Worldpay in $22 billion deal

Payment processing company Global Payments is buying Cincinnati-based rival Worldpay for more than $22 billion to expand its global footprint.
The move bolsters the financial technology company, enabling about 94 billion transactions and $3.7 trillion in payment volumes across more than 175 countries.
Payment processing companies, which include household names Visa and Mastercard, facilitate financial transactions between customers, businesses and banks. Consumer and business demand for electronic payments and banking has fueled growth within the sector.
Atlanta-based Global Payments is paying $22.7 billion in cash and stock in a three-way deal involving private equity firm GTCR and financial technology company FIS.
Global Payments will sell its Issuer Solutions unit to FIS as part of the deal. GTCR will hold a 15% stake in Global Payments following the deal.
Global Payments said it expects to earn $2.69 per share for its first quarter, matching Wall Street forecasts.
Keep Reading
Atlanta’s Global Payments to buy Worldpay in $22.7B deal
Global Payments, an Atlanta-based giant in the world of payments processing and technology, said Thursday it is acquiring rival Worldpay and will sell part of its business.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.