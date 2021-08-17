Wall Street lower as retail sales post steep drop in July

The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 1.3%.

Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected.