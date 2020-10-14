Global markets cautious as virus numbers rise

Earnings have largely been relatively upbeat so far in the U.S., with UnitedHealth in the U.S. also topping forecasts on Wednesday. United Airlines is due to publish its figures later in the day.

Uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the U.S. economy also continues to hang over markets.

“As U.S. case counts heads north into October, the market is evidently still very much sensitive to the twist and turns of the vaccine development and perhaps now more than ever still lacking another fiscal injection to plug the gap into the year-end," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a vote on a scaled-back GOP coronavirus relief bill for Oct. 19. Democrats filibustered a GOP-drafted aid bill last month and recent talks on a larger deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., fell apart this past weekend. In a letter to colleagues Tuesday, Pelosi called the White House’s latest proposal insufficient and said significant changes are needed.

“The cold reality that markets have refused to countenance is that even if an agreement was reached, its chances of being enacted before the November election are about zero,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda. “Still, this is 2020, the year where markets never let reality get in the way of a good story.”

Japan's Nikkei 225 erased early losses to gain 0.1% to 23,626.73, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong eked out a late gain of 0.1%, at 24,667.09. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,380.48 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.3% to 6,179.20. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.6% to 3,340.78.

The Bank of Korea opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as did Singapore's Monetary Authority.

In energy markets, the benchmark U.S. crude oil contract lost 12 cents to $40.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 7 cents to $42.38.

The dollar weakened to 105.36 Japanese yen from 105.47 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1742 from $1.1748.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after pandemic concerns snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

