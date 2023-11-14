Global hacker investigated by federal agents in Puerto Rico pleads guilty in IPStorm case

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico says a man with Russian and Moldovan citizenship has pleaded guilty to illegally taking control of thousands of electronic devices to rent them to clients who want to hide their internet activity
National & World News
46 minutes ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man with Russian and Moldovan citizenship pleaded guilty to illegally taking control of thousands of electronic devices worldwide to rent them to clients who wanted to hide their internet activity, U.S. prosecutors in Puerto Rico said Tuesday.

The scheme ran from at least June 2019 to December 2022 and generated more than a half-million dollars, with unidentified customers paying hundreds of dollars a month for the service, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Puerto Rico said in a statement.

Authorities said Sergei Makinin developed and deployed malicious software to gain control of people’s devices via an extensive network known as a “botnet,” which was dubbed IPStorm.

He then sold illegal access to the hijacked devices to clients seeking to keep their internet activities private, advertising that he had more than 23,000 “highly anonymous” proxies available worldwide, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Makinin pleaded guilty as part of a deal with federal authorities. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

His lawyer, Javier Micheo Marcial, declined comment when reached by The Associated Press.

The case was investigated by the FBI's San Juan office and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Puerto Rico because infected computers were reported in various towns in the U.S. territory. However, Makinin was living in Spain at the time, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“This case serves as a warning that the reach of the law is long, and criminals anywhere who use computers to commit crimes may end up facing the consequences of their actions in places they did not anticipate,” U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton DA seeks to ban release of witness videos after leaks1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 inmates die in Cobb, DeKalb jails just days apart
15m ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton recount finds some early votes left out
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kemp-backed poll suggests why Republicans rally behind Atlanta training center
7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kemp-backed poll suggests why Republicans rally behind Atlanta training center
7h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

The Thanksgiving shift
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wisconsin state Senate approves downsized Milwaukee Brewers stadium repair bill
9m ago
Paris mayor says her city has too many SUVs, so she’s asking voters to decide on a...
13m ago
'A noisy rock 'n' roll': How growing interest in Formula One is felt across the music...
15m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top