Gleyber Torres pulled by Aaron Boone for lack of hustle in Yankees' 8-5 loss to Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was removed Friday night from an 8-5 loss to Toronto by manager Aaron Boone for not hustling, sending a message to the clubhouse of a team that has struggled since mid-June.

Torres did not run hard out of the batter’s box on his second-inning drive off the left-field wall, thinking it was a home run, and reached only first base with a single. That cost the Yankees a run when he was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Anthony Volpe’s two-out double into the left-field corner.

Boone and Torres had a discussion on the dugout steps as Torres tried to persuade the manager to keep him in the game. Oswaldo Cabrera took over at second base in the fourth inning.