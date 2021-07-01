Glazed Over: Initial response to Krispy Kreme IPO tepid

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering of 29.4 million shares at $17 a piece. That's well below the $21 to $24 it was seeking. It raised $500 million and plans to use proceeds to pay down debt.

The tepid reaction may mean that the market is unsure if a business that sells doughnuts and coffee is the right pick during a time when people have become increasingly more health conscious.