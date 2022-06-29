BreakingNews
Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF

This image released by Lionsgate shows Daniel Craig in a scene from "Knives Out." Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out.” It will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. (Claire Folger/Lionsgate via AP)

National & World News
44 minutes ago
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019.

While “Knives Out" was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.

In “Glass Onion," Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Credit: Claire Folger

