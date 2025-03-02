Giorgio Armani's latest collection plumbs roots of 50-year-old brand in intimate salon setting

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani created an intimate salon for the fashion crowd to get a close-up view Sunday of the latest Milan runway collection from his 50-year-old signature brand, an extravaganza of textures, craftsmanship, and the designer's trademark elegance.

Special guests

Actor Lily James, ballet dancer Maria Bogdanovich and model Ana Beatriz Barros were among the guests who sat cozily on curving sofas for the back-to-back shows. Armani also invited Italian senator-for-life Liliana Segre, a Holocaust survivor, and figures from Milan's cultural institutions.

‘Roots’ collection

The opening look encapsulated the sensorial complexity of the fall-winter 2025-26 womenswear collection, titled “Roots.” A swirl of lush faux fur framed the face, while liquidy silken trousers caught the light, and a leather-trimmed tweed jacket pulled it all together.