Giorgio Armani closes Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and familiar guests in the front row

Giorgio Armani has closed Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and a front row that included frequent guests such as Cate Blanchette and Juliette Binoche

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

Giorgio Armani closed Milan Fashion Week on Sunday with good vibes and a front row that included frequent guests such as Cate Blanchette and Juliette Binoche.

Armani's Spring-Summer 2024 collection mirrored a sky's shifting colors and light at dusk, an idea conveyed with changing colors on the back wall of the showroom in his historic, central Milan headquarters.

The 89-year-old designer employed translucent, diaphanous fabrics alongside silks and satin to create lightness and movement. The palette captured the mood, moving from bronze on silvery gray to jewel blue, green and purples that bled together, and back to dusky shades of gray and silver that faded to white.

“No beige,″ Armani joked after the show.

The collection conveyed elegance but also practicality: clothes that put the wearer at ease in any context and without prodding toward overt, revealing sexiness. Satiny trousers anchored many of the looks — jackets, transparent blouson layers, shimmering tops and off-shoulder chiffon dresses.

“Vibrations, that means colors, that means movement, that means a structure that moves on the body,″ Armani said. To demonstrate his vision, a model in a shimmering long dress and a diaphanous cape danced down the runway.

Flat shoes finished all of the looks.

“Women should not be enslaved to height or to a feline nature, being sexy at all costs,'' the designer said. “There can be also a normal woman, but who hopefully has a twinkle in the eye.”

Armani for years has lamented a Milan fashion scene that tries too hard, focusing on novelty instead of what he sees as the essence of fashion: dressing women to express themselves. The designer said he sensed a change in this season's Fashion Week, with less frivolity.

“Finally, I saw collections, from the photos, with a lot of normality. There is also a little research, which has to be part of this craft,'' Armani said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

4 arrested after 19-year-old killed in Acworth home invasion, police say
4h ago

Credit: Raymond Hagans / Special to AJC

TRENDING NOW
Atlanta’s Usher will be Super Bowl halftime act in 2024
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

EV battery fires: Challenges for firefighters and maintenance tips
7h ago
The Latest
Woman arrested after 55 dogs are removed from animal rescue home and 5 dead puppies found...
11m ago
Europe keeps Solheim Cup after first-ever tie against US. Home-crowd favorite Ciganda...
22m ago
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of...
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Tyson Horne

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
Get your news about Dawgs, Jackets, United and more in AJC ePaper
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top