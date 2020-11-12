Gio Reyna makes US soccer debut, a day before 18th birthday

Reyna, who has become a regular at Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, was among three players set to make their debuts, joined by 19-year-old Konrad de la Fuente of Barcelona and Yunus Musah of Valencia, who turns 18 on Nov. 29. Reyna and Musah became just the 12th and 13th players to make an appearance before turning 18.

Claudio Reyna was a U.S. captain and played in three World Cups. He was 20 years, 5 months, 26 days when he made the first of 112 national team appearances as a 61st-minute substitute in an exhibition against Norway at Tempe, Arizona, on Jan. 15, 1994.