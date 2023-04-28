X

Gillum trial: Jurors deliberate after closing arguments

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
55 minutes ago
Jurors have begun deliberating in the corruption case against former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum, who nearly defeated Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Friday in the corruption case against former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum, who came within a whisker of defeating Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Friday morning following a nearly two-week trial.

Prosecutors have accused Gillum of using a fake job at a friend's public relations agency to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts. They said Gillum was struggling financially after quitting his $120,000-a-year job with the People for the American Way group to run for governor.

Defense attorneys have argued that the public relations job was legitimate.

Gillum is also accused of lying to undercover FBI agents posing as developers who paid for a 2016 trip he took with his brother to New York, including a ticket to the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.”

Gillum faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence, although, under federal sentencing guidelines, he is likely to get far less than the maximum.

A public relations executive and Gillum adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, has also been charged in the case.

Gillum, 43, a former Tallahassee mayor, sought to become the first Black governor in Florida history when he took on DeSantis in 2018. Gillum lost by less than 34,000 votes to DeSantis, triggering an automatic recount.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Inmate attacks leave Georgia jailers struck, bitten3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

UPDATE: Ex-Falcon William Moore shares statement after arrest in Gwinnett
27m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
3h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries finally open in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries finally open in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy
9m ago
Crews continue working at train derailment site in Wisconsin
9m ago
Gov's office: Tennessee session on guns likely after July 4
10m ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
20h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
23h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top