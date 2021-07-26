Gillom sisters: Black ex-assistants paved way for Staley

Neither were ever tabbed as Olympic head coaches.

“I thought she definitely would have been considered as a head coach for the Olympic team,” said Gillom-Granderson, who once coached in the Big 12 against Stringer. “Yes, those ladies have paid their dues, and they’ve been there. They’ve done that. ... So yes, I think those ladies deserved it.”

Added Gillom: “Maybe Vivian, it was too early then.”

The timing is right for Staley.

A player on that 1996 team when Washington was an assistant, Staley said race wasn't something that was openly discussed at that time. She sees USA Basketball as a place where “you just come together for a common goal.”

“We’re in a day and age where diversity matters, inclusion matters,” Staley said.

The U.S. coaching pipeline has featured 14 white women assistants — four who later were tabbed as Olympic head coaches. Geno Auriemma is one of five men to later become head coach.

The candidate pool is growing.

Adia Barnes, who coached Arizona to the national championship game in April and helped make history with Staley as the first two Black females ever to coach in a Final Four, was an assistant to Staley at the 2021 USA AmeriCup last month in Puerto Rico, a qualifier for the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup.

The Southeastern Conference, where Staley coaches, features seven Black female head coaches.

Gillom followed her playing career with stints as head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA. Now she is focused on Xavier College Preparatory High School and excited about a 6-foot-6 incoming freshman.

Her sister retired as associate head coach at Mississippi in 2009 and has worked with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at her alma mater ever since.

With Staley coaching the U.S. women, Gillom expects to see “a ton of Black women” coaching not just in the Olympics, but at the college level and in the WNBA.

“I’m almost positive you’re going to see a lot more Black women stepping up to the plate, feeling more motivated, feeling like they are finally being given the opportunity to display their ability," Gillom said. “All you need is someone to be in that position to give you that confidence."

Her sister agrees.

“The time is now is for Black women to have that opportunity," Gillom-Granderson said.

No one understands or appreciates that more than Staley.

Caption FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in College Park, Md. The five Black women, including Stringer, who have been national team assistants helped pave the way for Dawn Staley's historic debut at the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Caption FILE - In this March 10, 2003, file photo, Kansas head coach Marian Washington talks to her players during a practice session for the Women's Big 12 basketball tournament in Dallas. The five Black women, including Washington, who have been national team assistants helped pave the way for Dawn Staley's historic debut at the Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File) Credit: TIM SHARP Credit: TIM SHARP