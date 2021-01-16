Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Donovan, Bulls in OT

“I have great respect, obviously, for him," Daigneault said. "I love the guy. But I have a responsibility. It’s like when players play against guys that they were teammates with. Once the ball goes up in the air, we’ve got to do our jobs. At that point, it’s just another game. The relationship lies outside of the competition.”

Lu Dort scored 21 for the Thunder, who claimed their first home win in six tries this season.

Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls, who lost their fourth straight.

The Bulls led 68-50 at halftime, but Daigneault could tell the Thunder hadn't given up.

“Coming out of the half, the guys — I thought it came from them today," Daigneault said. "They made a decision walking out of the half to not let go of the rope.”

The Bulls led 78-56 early in the second half, but the Thunder responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game. Dort scored 13 points in a span of 2:33 to help trim the deficit, and Oklahoma City got as close as two points in the period. Chicago took a 95-87 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the fourth to help force overtime. LaVine missed a contested 3 in the closing seconds that could have won it for Chicago.

Lavine's 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds to play in overtime cut the Thunder lead to 126-125. Oklahoma City's George Hill was fouled with 5.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second to set up LaVine's final attempt.

“I thought our relentless spirit in the game was what stood out," Daigneault said. "And even if we didn’t win it, we stood back up tonight, which is progress for us. It was a really good response from the guys, and it came from inside them.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen hadn't played since Dec. 29 because of COVID-19 protocols. He scored 16 points but shot just 5 of 14. ... Oklahoma City scored 19 points off Chicago's nine turnovers in the third quarter.

Thunder: C Al Horford sat out for personal reasons. He missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers to rest in the second game of a back-to-back. ... Oklahoma City shot 56% in the third quarter and outscored the Bulls 37-27. ... Second-year C Isaiah Roby fouled out with 14 points. ... Reserve G/F Kenrich Williams scored 14 points.

STAT LINES

Dort had a career-high six steals, blowing past his previous best of three. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

UNSUNG HERO

Oklahoma City reserve center Mike Muscala scored six of the Thunder's nine points in overtime and finished with 11 points. He shot 1 of 6 in regulation and 2 of 3 in the extra period.

UP NEXT

The Bulls visit the Mavericks on Sunday.

The Thunder host the 76ers on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots between Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (9) and guard Coby White, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki