'Gifts from the Heart' is Biden White House Christmas theme

Twenty-five wreaths adorn the north and south sides of the building, and nearly 79,000 lights illuminate the Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and other holiday displays.

Jill Biden has invited a second grade class from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, to help her reveal the decorations, the White House said. PBS KIDS characters Martin and Chris Kratt from the program “Wild Kratts” will also be on hand.

Before a PBS puppet show for the schoolkids, the first lady will read her 2012 children's book, “Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops,” and deliver remarks thanking the team of volunteer decorators.

She also invited a local National Guard family to highlight the role the Guard has played in the U.S. response to COVID-19, as well as military families spending the holidays away from loved ones.

Reporters will tour the decorated White House before the formal unveiling.

“As we celebrate our first holiday season in the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, time and again reminding us that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” the Bidens wrote. “We wish you a happy, healthy, and joyous holiday season. As we look to a new year full of possibility, may gifts from the heart light our path forward.”

The official White House Christmas tree, always set up in the Blue Room, is decorated with peace doves carrying a banner embossed with the names of the 50 states and the U.S. territories.

The Gingerbread White House, which weighs hundreds of pounds, includes eight detailed replicas of community buildings that represent front-line workers.

The White House may see less foot traffic this holiday season as public tours remain suspended due to COVID-19, but videos, photos and details about the Christmas decorations are to be made available for viewing at WhiteHouse.gov/Holidays.

Still to come throughout the holiday season are various interactive viewing experiences to be made available on Instagram, Google Maps Street View, Snapchat and other platforms, the White House said.

Caption President Joe Biden walks by shops with members of his family in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption President Joe Biden walks out of a shop as he visits Nantucket, Mass., with family Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster