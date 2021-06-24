Gibraltar votes on whether to ease its strict abortion law

The question on voting cards at 15 polling stations will be, “Should the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019, that defines the circumstances which would allow abortion in Gibraltar, come into force?”

Results were expected after midnight.

About 80% of Gibraltarians are Catholic, and the Bishop of Gibraltar has spoken out against the proposed changes.

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement has run a “Save Babies, Vote No” campaign. It argues that in practice the legal change amounts to introducing abortion on demand, because the mental health proviso can be misused.

Campaigners for the “Gibraltar for Yes” group say that claim is “ludicrous.” They say women should have the right to decide about terminating their pregnancy, which they insist should be part of public health care.

Political parties have united behind a ‘yes’ vote. The leaders of the three main parties, including Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who leads the government, have urged voters to back the change.

The referendum was postponed from March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.