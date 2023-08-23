Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapses from 'medical event,' in stable condition

The New York Giants say tight end Tommy Sweeney is stable and alert after collapsing during practice and being carted away from the field

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

25 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice on Wednesday but was in “stable” condition after being carted away from the field, the club said.

Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room,” the team said in a statement. “He is stable, alert and conversant.”

The former Boston College standout is now in his fourth NFL season and first with the Giants.

He spent his first three seasons with Buffalo, where in 2020 he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflamed heart — after contracting COVID-19.

Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason and appeared in 18 games, including three starts, with Buffalo over 2021 and ’22 before signing with the Giants in free agency in March.

In New York, he’s reunited with Giants coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. Daboll previously served as the Bills offensive coordinator and Schoen worked as the Bills assistant GM.

It’s not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.

Weather conditions were not extreme during practice, with temperatures in the area ranging from the mid-60s to upper 70s.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

