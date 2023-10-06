Giants running back Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami against the Dolphins

By TOM CANAVAN – Associated Press
30 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the New York Giants game against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

Barkley sprained his right ankle against Arizona on Sept. 17 and has missed the last two games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft had a limited amount of work in the team sessions at practice and the questionable classification is a step in the right direction. He was listed as doubtful before the game against Seattle on Monday night.

Giants coach Brian Daboll on Friday ruled out left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and left guard Shane Lemieux. Thomas (left hamstring) has not played since the season opener against Dallas. Schmitz (shoulder) and Lemieux (groin) were hurt against the Seahawks.

Neither Thomas, Schmitz nor Lemieux practiced this week.

Second-year pro Joshua Ezeudu is expected to start at left tackle for the fourth straight week. Ben Bredeson will start at center and Mark Glowinski will probably be the left guard. The right side will have Marcus McKethan at guard and the embattled Evan Neal at tackle.

This will be the Giants fifth starting line combination in as many weeks. The Seahawks tied a franchise record with 11 sacks Monday night.

Neal become a distraction this week when he criticized fans for booing him in the 24-3 loss to Seattle. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft apologized to the fans for his comments but he clearly won't be popular unless his play improves.

Besides Barkley, the Giants (1-3) also listed No. 2 tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) as questionable for the Dolphins (3-1).

Barkley on Thursday said he was able to do more this week.

“I would love to be out there,” he said. “I feel like I can help. I feel like I can help us get back on track. I know there’s some people out there that wouldn’t agree with that, but that’s why I believe in my mindset. I’m fighting, I’m trying to do everything I can in my power to get back and be there for my teammates.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

