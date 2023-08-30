Giants right-hander Alex Cobb pitched 8 hitless innings vs Reds

San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb carried a no-hit bid through eight against the Cincinnati Reds on with the help of a scoring change and a sliding eighth-inning catch by Austin Slater upheld in a video review

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 54 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb carried a no-hit bid through eight against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night with the help of a scoring change and a sliding eighth-inning catch by Austin Slater upheld in a video review.

Nick Senzel was credited with a single in the third inning on a two-hopper that third baseman Casey Schmitt snagged with a backhand grab. The rookie's throw from foul territory was high and pulled a leaping J.D. Davis off the first-base bag.

Official scorer Chris Thoms originally called the play a hit, then changed it to an error.

With two outs in the eighth, Will Benson hit a pop to short center. Slater sprinted in, leaped forward and caught the ball backhanded while prone. Cobb raised both arms in celebration.

After a period of suspense, crew chief Bill Miller announced “The call on the field stands,” and the crowd roared.

Senzel was the only runner to reach through eight innings off Cobb, who struck out seven and threw 113 pitches. The Giants led 5-0.

Cobb was trying to win for the first time in eight starts since July 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

UPDATE: I-285 West in Dunwoody reopens after extreme flooding2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
7h ago

HURRICANE UPDATE
Idalia upgraded to Category 2 ahead of making landfall
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
6h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Asian shares boosted by Wall Street rise on consumer confidence and...
6m ago
Idalia predicted to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge
9m ago
2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
17h ago
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
2h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top