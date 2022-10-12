ajc logo
Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back

1 hour ago
The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants' 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants (4-1). He has punted 21 times for a 51-yard average with a 41.6-yard net.

Being a punter, Gillan could easily practice only one day this week and be ready for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).

