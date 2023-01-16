ajc logo
X

Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

National & World News
By DAVE CAMPBELL, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants in a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants' defense finished off the franchise's first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8, and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for the Giants, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.

Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores, plus a rushing touchdown to cap the game's opening possession, the too-short throw to Hockenson at the end his only mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL's leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Support pours in for Georgia following tragic accident
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan is back and ready to play
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

USC uses defense to upset No. 2 Stanford 55-46
7m ago
Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder
12m ago
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top