Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants' defense finished off the franchise's first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8, and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for the Giants, who advanced to play No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.