Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game

“It looked like he did from my view on it,” Jones said when asked if he felt Nabers initially made the catch. “I mean, he played a heck of a game again and he showed up for us big time, so we’ll keep trusting him with it.”

Giants trainers and doctors ran up to Nabers as he lay on the field, and he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game of 10-plus catches for at least 100 yards.

Giants coach Brian Daboll had not seen Nabers before his press conference after the game so he could not update his status.

Parsons was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. He had returned after hurting the ankle earlier in the game. He had two tackles, including one for a loss to help Dallas end a two-game slide, but he did not have a sack for the third straight game.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has not talked to the trainers after the game and was unable to say anything about the severity of his injury.

Parsons hobbled around the locker room after the game.

“We won’t know more until tomorrow,” said Parsons, who said he was going to have an X-ray on Friday. “ We have no idea.”

Parsons said he was hurt when someone fell on him as he was planting his leg. He was just happy getting a win.

“I’m glad we’re finally back in the win column but we still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “We can be a lot better. I’m not going to stop until we’re damn near perfect.”

Parsons is a two-time All-Pro and has had at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons. He has one sack through four games this year.

“He’s a hell of a player, a big time playmaker,” said quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw two touchdowns in posting his 13th straight win over the Giants (1-3). “He made a huge run stop right there on one of those last possessions. Honestly, I’m just hoping it’s not anything serious.”

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left in the second half with a foot injury. He had a sack to increase his career total to 61 1/2.

