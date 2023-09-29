Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler with 3 games left in his 4th season

The San Francisco Giants have fired manager Gabe Kapler

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday with three days left in the season and the club eliminated from the playoffs. It was the first managerial change of 2023.

San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West title.

The Giants lost in the NL Division series that year to the Dodgers, then regressed to 81-81 last year.

“After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. “He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend.”

Kapler's first season with San Francisco was the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies for two years before that, going 161-163.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

BREAKING NEWS
First Trump RICO case defendant takes plea agreement2h ago

Credit: File

Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome will receive $75 million from 3M to settle PFAS pollution case
2h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
3h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Judge allows DA oversight law in Georgia to take effect
5h ago
The Latest
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and...
3m ago
Subway franchise owners must pay workers nearly $1M - and also sell or close their stores
3m ago
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
2h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
4h ago
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top