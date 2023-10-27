Giants Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight week; Taylor faces Jets

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets

4 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jones and backup running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game. Doctors have not cleared Jones for contract since he was hurt on a blindside sack against Miami on Oct. 8.

The Giants (2-5) will be looking for their first winning streak of the season while trying to end a two-game winning streak by the Jets (3-3).

Jones has repeatedly said his neck is feeling better, and he has been allowed to throw at practice in individual drills. He seemed to have made progress last week when he was listed as questionable for the game against Washington.

This week, he was ruled out two days before the contest, and Daboll had no idea on Friday when he would be cleared by medical personnel.

Taylor has played well the past two games, leading New York to a 14-7 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He threw two touchdown passes, and he has not thrown an interception since taking over as the starter.

