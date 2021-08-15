Giants' Brunson, Kalu sustain major injuries against Jets

The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer.

Kalu, who started the game Saturday night in which the Giants rested their starting secondary, tore a pectoral muscle, the team said. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason.