Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito vs. the Bucs, AP source says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and will start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to break a five-game losing streak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Giants hadn't announced the switch; coach Brian Daboll was expected to announce it later in the day.

Daboll had hinted there might be a change after the Giants (2-8) headed into their bye week following an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) in Germany on Nov. 10.