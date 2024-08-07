Breaking: Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Giants and Lions each fined $200,000 for multiple fights during joint practices

The NFL has fined the Giants and Lions each $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at join practices between the teams this week
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones participates in a drill during the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones participates in a drill during the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Giants and Lions each $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at joint practices between the teams this week.

“All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

On Monday, there were at least four scrums after plays where the players rushed to the altercation from all sides of the field and peace was eventually restored.

Two of those fights involved Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, one with safety Dane Belton and the other with rookie cornerback Dru Phillips.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones rushed into one tussle with his center Greg Van Roten down on the field and a Lions player on top of him. That came one play after Jones hit his hand on the equipment of a Lions defender while making a throw.

Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley is out indefinitely after being injured in one of the fights.

On Tuesday, Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers got into a fist-swinging altercation with Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

The teams will play Thursday night in their preseason opener.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signals during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

