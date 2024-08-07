Giants and Lions each fined $200,000 for multiple fights during joint practices

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Giants and Lions each $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at joint practices between the teams this week.

“All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

On Monday, there were at least four scrums after plays where the players rushed to the altercation from all sides of the field and peace was eventually restored.