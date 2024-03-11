Nation & World News

Giants acquiring star rusher Brian Burns from the Panthers, AP source says

A person familiar says the New York Giants have agreed to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns walks on the field following an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The New York Giants have agreed to acquire edge rusher Burns from the Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, Monday, March 11, 2024. Burns is getting a five-year contract worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be completed until Wednesday. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

The New York Giants have agreed to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Burns is getting a five-year contract worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be completed until Wednesday.

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, will sign his franchise tag to facilitate the deal. Burns becomes the second-highest paid defensive end in NFL history.

Burns, who turns 26 next month, had 46 sacks in five seasons in Carolina.

The Giants land a marquee defensive player on a day they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to the Eagles.

