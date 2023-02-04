Giant panda Le Le dies after 20 years at Memphis Zoo

Advocacy groups In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices raised concerns about the pandas’ conditions in the past and applauded the animals’ planned return to China. In recent days, Panda Voices members watching the panda cam saw Le Le collapse and when they tried to get information about his condition, they were told there were no known health issues, according to Tom Clemenson, the group’s U.S. spokesman.

“We are absolutely devastated,” Clemenson said. “Our fight continues. We will investigate as best we can.”

When asked about these allegations, Thompson, who referred to Le Le and Ya Ya as “two of the most spoiled animals on the planet,” said the groups had made false accusations over the years. Days before the panda's death, there were a couple of hours when he was not eating well, perhaps due to a stomach upset, but it didn't continue and he was “completely normal” a short time after, Senior Veterinarian Felicia Knightly said. Experts from the U.S. and China will complete a post-mortem examination, she said.

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the giant panda from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity.