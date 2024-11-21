Giannis Antetokounmpo launches venture capital fund for investments in sports and entertainment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking for some assists off the court, aiding with investments in early stage startup companies.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar announced the launch Thursday of Build Your Legacy Ventures, a venture capital fund that will focus on investments in sports, entertainment and technology.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP from Greece, is hoping to help connect entrepreneurs with investors who will be able to grow their businesses.