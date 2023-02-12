Gholston's 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Missouri over Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists for the Vols.

Kobe Brown scored 21 to lead the Tigers. Gholston finished with 18 points, Sean East had 17 points, and D'Moi Hodge added 14.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is normally liberal with his substitutions. He kept one lineup in for nearly eight minutes while the Vols recovered from the deficit.

Missouri, which shoots 34% from 3-point on the season, hit 50% (8 of 16) of its long range shots in the first half en route to a 44-32 lead. It was the fifth time Tennessee has trailed at halftime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After losing to Vanderbilt Wednesday Tennessee is destined to fall from No. 6, possibly out of the Top 10. Missouri is receiving votes.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Last season, the Tigers were 13th out of 14 in steals in the SEC. This year, they lead the nation with 255, heading into Saturday’s game. … Transfers D’Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, both former Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year, are the primary reasons for the turnaround along with Nick Honor. … Gomillion (groin) and Ronnie Gray III (knee) have been hobbled by injuries.

Tennessee: Saturday’s sellout crowd of over 20,000 gives the Vols an average attendance of 18,212, good enough for No. 4 in the country. … Josiah-Jordan James went down with an ankle injury against Vanderbilt. He didn’t dress Saturday and his availability for the Alabama game is in doubt. Jonas Aidoo started in his place. With about 6 minutes left in the first half, freshman guard B.J. Edwards reported in for his first playing time other than mop-up duty.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers will be on the road again Tuesday when they play at Auburn. This is the first meeting between the teams.

Tennessee: The Vols will have an opportunity at home to take a swing at SEC leader Alabama Wednesday night.

