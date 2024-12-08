Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to his opposition rival

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat Sunday to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told reporters that he respects the decision of Ghanaians to vote for change. “I’ve just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

Celebrations broke out in parts of the country including the capital, Accra.