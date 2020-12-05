Ghana heads to polls next week as democracy tested in region

A member of the governing board of the National Peace Council, Osofo Kofi Atabuatsi, has reassured voters there will be calm before during and after the polls.

Both President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama have campaigned on anti-corruption platforms, while trading accusations against each other.

Mahama says the electoral commission has not demonstrated it is capable of conducting a free, fair and transparent election and has insisted that “we will not accept the result of a flawed election.”

Akufo-Addo said “all Ghanaians are agreed that we have to work together to ensure that the elections will be transparent, free, fair, safe and credible.”

Electoral Chairwoman Jean Mensa has pledged the elections will be conducted freely, transparently and fairly.

“l am very worried that there is likely to be some trouble during this election," said Sitsofe Mifetu, a businessman in Accra. "We have heard of both parties training vigilante groups and it is possible these people will be used to caused disruptions at the polling centers.”

First-time voter Abraham Thompson, 18, also indicated he felt unsettled.

“I am delighted to be casting my vote for the first time, but at the same time, l have this lingering fear that all may not be well,” he said, without detailing what his fears are. “That will be sad for the country that has been hailed all over the world as the country with the best democratic credentials.”

This year’s elections are also faced with the challenge of COVID-19, which the Ghanaian government has been making strides to fight. The electoral commission has said it is taking various protocols seriously, including turning away voters who aren’t wearing masks.

Ghana has about 17 million people registered to vote at more than 33,000 polling stations for the president and 275 legislative seats.

Experts say it is likely Akufo-Addo will win the election, though he would have to get more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a second round.

The electoral commission will announce results within 72 hours after the election.