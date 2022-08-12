ajc logo
X

Getty Museum in LA to return illegally exported art to Italy

National & World News
1 hour ago
The J

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is returning ancient sculptures and other works of art that were illegally exported from Italy, the museum announced Thursday.

The Getty will return a nearly life-size group of Greek terra-cotta sculptures known as “Orpheus and the Sirens," believed to date from the fourth century B.C., according to the museum.

The sculpture group was purchased by J. Paul Getty in 1976 shortly before his death and had been on display for decades.

However, the museum now believes they were illegally excavated and taken out of Italy, based on evidence uncovered by the Manhattan district attorney's office, the Getty said in a statement.

“It’s just extremely rare and there’s nothing similar in our collection, or closely similar in any collection,” Getty Museum director Timothy Potts told the Los Angeles Times. “It does leave a hole in our gallery but with this evidence that came forth, there was no question that it needed to be sent back to Italy.”

The fragile sculptures will be sent to Rome in September to join collections designated by the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Getty said.

The museum also is working with the Ministry of Culture to arrange the return of four other objects at a future date. Those include a “colossal marble head of a divinity" and a stone mold for casting pendants, both from the second century A.D., along with an Etruscan bronze incense burner from the fourth century B.C. and a 19th century painting by Camillo Miola entitled “Oracle at Delphi," the Getty said.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United’s Darren Eales: ‘I’ve loved every moment’
Trump hires attorney Findling to represent him in grand jury probe
11h ago
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list
3h ago
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’
5h ago
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’
5h ago
UPDATE: Man wanted for murder in Atlanta kills self following police chase, cops say
9m ago
The Latest
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
11m ago
Protester: San Francisco paramedic sedated her involuntarily
14m ago
Calipari calls Kentucky a 'basketball school,' riling Stoops
20m ago
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
6h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
20h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top