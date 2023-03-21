X

Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
Badgers burrowing under rail tracks have halted trains in the northern and southern Netherlands, forcing lengthy cancellations on at least two lines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Badgers burrowing under rail tracks have halted trains in the northern and southern Netherlands, forcing lengthy cancellations on at least two lines.

All trains were halted Tuesday afternoon on a busy line between the southern cities of Den Bosch and Boxtel after the animals dug into a dike carrying rails. The national railway company said the line would be out of service for at least a week.

The digging means “the rails can subside and then the safety of train traffic can no longer be guaranteed,” ProRail, the company that maintains the Dutch rail network said in a statement.

Earlier this month, badgers also burrowed under tracks near the northern village of Molkwerum in Friesland province, knocking a line out of service until next month while workers seek permission to shift the animals.

Badgers are protected animals in the Netherlands, so rail operators have to get permission to move them or disturb their habitat before repairs can begin.

John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, the company that maintains Dutch railroads, appealed for a speeding up of the procedures.

“In the interests of travelers and carriers, more space is needed to be able to take action more quickly,” he said in a statement. “We are of course in urgent consultation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management about this.”

ProRail says that badgers like digging into the steep sides of earthen dikes that carry many Dutch train tracks. That can cause the tracks to subside, endangering trains.

“Living together with badgers can be a real puzzle,” the company said on its website.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season1h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
5h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
1h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bill to limit health care for transgender kids heads to governor’s desk
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry
5m ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story ‘BS’
5m ago
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
6h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top