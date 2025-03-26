Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Get ready for a partial solar eclipse across Europe and parts of North America and Africa

The moon will appear to take bites out of the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere
FILE - An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto, June 10, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto, June 10, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The moon will appear to take bites out of the sun this weekend during a partial solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere — but make sure to protect your eyes.

The eclipse will be visible Saturday across Europe, western Africa, eastern North America and northern Asia. The sun will shrink the most for the northeastern United States, Greenland and eastern Canada.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth. The moon casts a shadow on Earth and only partly blocks the sun, making it appear like a crescent. Unlike a total solar eclipse, there's no totality so experts say proper eye protection must be worn the whole time.

“Eclipses are just a game of light and shadow that are played by the sun, moon and Earth,” said Auriane Egal with the Planetarium in Montréal.

Solar and lunar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. Due to the moon's tilted orbit around Earth, they tend to come in pairs: a total lunar eclipse turned the moon red mid-March.

To see the eclipse, look on astronomy websites to see when it begins in your area. The spectacle is slotted during sunrise for most of the Americas, late morning for western Europe and Africa and afternoon for eastern Europe and northern Asia.

During the eclipse, the sun will slowly slim to a crescent as the moon appears to cover it and the day may get dimmer.

“It will feel like a particularly cloudy day,” said Juan Carlos Muñoz-Mateos with the European Southern Observatory.

Check weather conditions before heading outside. Clear skies away from tall buildings and city lights are best, especially in the Americas where the sun may be rising during the eclipse.

Grab eclipse glasses ahead of time to spot the sight safely through a local science museum or ordering online from a seller cleared on the American Astronomical Society's website.

Viewers can also enjoy the spectacle through indirect ways such as making a pinhole projector using household materials. Holding up a colander will produce a similar effect. Peering at the ground under a shady tree can yield crescent shadows as the sunlight filters through branches and leaves.

Another total lunar eclipse and partial solar eclipse will return in September with the best solar eclipse views in Antarctica and New Zealand.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows Venus taken from NASA's Mariner 10 spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Credit: AP

Venus passes between the Earth and sun this weekend -- but don't try to look for it

Kansas has among the shortest windows for voting by mail in the US. It will get shorter next year

The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?

The Latest

FILE - A ghost gun that police seized from an organized shoplifting crime ring is on display during a news conference at the Queens District Attorney's office in New York City, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court upholds Biden rule requiring serial numbers and background checks for ghost guns

8m ago

The Latest: Trump overhauls US elections in new executive order, including proof of citizenship

12m ago

US could run short of money to pay its bills by August without a debt limit deal, CBO says

18m ago

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

Sinkhole repairs underway on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

2h ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.