Gessen resigns from PEN America board over canceled panel with Russian dissidents

Last week, PEN hosted dozens of events for its annual World Voices Festival, an international gathering of writers and other public figures. One conversation was supposed to include two Russian dissident writers, with Gessen serving as moderator. A separate panel was to feature the Ukrainian writers Artem Chapeye and Artem Chekh, active members of the Ukrainian military.

In a lengthy statement Tuesday, PEN acknowledged a "misunderstanding" led to the Russians being uninvited. Because of the Russian invasion last year, the Ukrainians had objected to the presence of any Russian panelists — a condition PEN believed applied only to the Ukraine event. After learning that Chapeye and Chekh didn't want the Russians at the festival overall, and failing to reach any compromise, PEN called off the Russian panel.