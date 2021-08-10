Germany's train drivers to go on nationwide strike

German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands. The company has lost billions since the start of the pandemic and from recent floods that destroyed or damaged numerous railroad tracks.

Deutsche Bahn said a only about a quarter of its long-distance trains will run on Wednesday and Thursday, with priority given to connections between Berlin and cities in the west, as well as between Hamburg and Frankfurt. The company urged passengers to refrain from unnecessary travel and said it would lift coronavirus-related restrictions to allow every seat to be booked.