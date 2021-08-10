Germany's railway workers to go on nationwide 2-day strike

Many German states are on summer vacation, and travelers are heavily relying on trains to get around. However, customers who have already bought tickets for the coming days when train travel will likely come to a standstill in Germany can request refunds.

The GDL union, which has more than 35,000 members, went on nationwide strikes eight times in 2014 and 2015 to push through its demands.

During the recent negotiations, the larger EVG railway workers union agreed to a deal last year which included a 1.5% increase in 2022 and rules out job cuts.

The European Union's competition watchdog approved 550 million euros in state aid for Deutsche Bahn on Tuesday to help the company cover losses from the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March-June 2020.