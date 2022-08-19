ajc logo
X

Germany's Scholz faces grilling over role in tax scam

National & World News
36 minutes ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers' questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city.

Political opponents have called on Scholz to provide more information about meetings he had in 2016 and 2017 with private bank M.M. Warburg that faced demands to repay millions of euros in tax refunds it had wrongly claimed for share trades.

Scholz has previously stated that he doesn't remember details of the meetings, but denies that he intervened to get Hamburg officials to drop the repayment demands.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the center-right Christian Democrats said he didn't believe Scholz's memory lapses.

“When you're talking about a tax demand in the three-figure millions concerning such a big bank in your own city, then you don't forget what was said during the conversation,” Merz told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published Friday.

Dozens of bankers are being investigated in connection with so-called cum-ex share transactions that are said to have cost the German state billions of euros.

Editors' Picks
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage21h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
12h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
15h ago
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
13h ago
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
13h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
13h ago
The Latest
See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly
4m ago
Australia upset at Indonesia reducing Bali bomber's sentence
12m ago
Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort
14m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
18h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top