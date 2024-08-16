Germany's quarrelsome government clinches a deal on the 2025 budget

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's quarrelsome governing coalition reached an agreement Friday on details of the country's 2025 budget, weeks after Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top officials clinched an initial deal that then got bogged down in a new dispute, further damaging the unpopular government's image.

Scholz has run a three-party coalition of his center-left Social Democrats with the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats since December 2021. The alliance, which brings together parties that weren't traditionally allies, has become notorious for frequent infighting and on several occasions has reopened hard-fought policy agreements.

Financial issues have become a particular bone of contention. Finance Minister Christian Lindner and his Free Democrats have been particularly adamant about saving money to adhere to Germany's strict self-imposed rules on running up new debt, and the coalition also agreed at their insistence in 2021 not to raise taxes. Members of the other parties have been keener on exemptions from the so-called “debt brake.”