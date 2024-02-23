Germany's parliament to debate and vote on liberalizing cannabis rules

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers are expected to vote Friday on a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, which would decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy it for recreational purposes.

The vote in parliament's lower house, or Bundestag, comes months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet gave its blessing to the plan, a prominent reform project of the socially liberal governing coalition. It is vehemently opposed by the main conservative opposition bloc and some members of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats also are uneasy about it.

The bill foresees legalizing possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. That part of the legislation would take effect on April 1.