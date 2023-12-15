Germany's parliament approves a plan for a bigger hike in carbon price after a budget deal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's parliament on Friday approved plans to raise the country's levy on carbon dioxide emissions from fuel by more than previously planned next month, a move that is part of a deal to resolve a budget crisis.

The CO2 price will rise to 45 euros (about $49) per ton of emissions from the current 30 euros under the plan approved by lawmakers. The government had previously planned a smaller increase to 40 euros. That is expected to impact prices for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and heating oil.

The change is part of a package of measures that leaders of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition agreed upon on Wednesday to plug a budget hole created by a recent court ruling.