Germany's Merkel defends idea of summit between EU and Putin

Pointing to worries such as “hybrid attacks” that Germany, France, Italy and the Baltic nations have faced, Merkel added: “It's better not just always to talk about this among ourselves, but to confront the Russian president with these things and to say that beneficial cooperation can't take place on such a basis.”

“This was made very clear by President Biden regarding cyberattacks, and why should Europe not be able to do exactly that?” Merkel said.

But the Baltic states are among those deeply concerned about reaching out to Moscow when the Minsk agreements meant to bring peace to Ukraine are still not being respected. On the other hand, Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in a series of international conflicts and issues linked to Europe’s strategic interests, including the Iran nuclear deal and conflicts in Syria and Libya.

“The relationship between Russia and the European Union is really not good at the moment, but even in the Cold War we talked to each other,” Merkel said. “So I think not speaking isn't suited to solving the problems.”

She added “we have moved one step forward but are not there yet.”