ajc logo
X

Germany's Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don't tolerate hate

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Odd Andersen

Credit: Odd Andersen

National & World News
37 minutes ago
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Germans to stand up to hatred, at a military ceremony bidding her farewell after 16 years in office

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up to hatred, at a military ceremony Thursday bidding her farewell after 16 years in office.

Merkel was honored with a traditional military musical performance and march in front of almost all the country's political elite — save for the far-right Alternative for Germany, who weren't invited.

“Our democracy also lives from the fact that wherever hatred and violence are seen as a legitimate means of pursuing one's interests, our tolerance as democrats has to find its limit,” said in a speech ahead of the ceremony.

The event, which was held at the Defense Ministry rather than in a more public setting due to pandemic constraints, involved a parade and a brass band playing three songs of Merkel's choice.

The first piece was “You Forgot the Color Film” released in 1974 by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen. In it, the singer recounts a young woman’s lament that her boyfriend failed to take color pictures of their beach holiday.

Hagen, like Merkel, grew up in East Germany, but emigrated to the West in 1976 after clashing with the communist country’s authorities.

Merkel explained that the song was “a highlight of my youth, which is known to have taken place in the GDR.” East Germany was officially known as the German Democratic Republic.

“By chance, (the song) is also set in a region that was in my former constituency" on the Baltic Sea, she added. “As such, it all fits together.”

Her second choice was a popular chanson by German singer Hildegard Knef called “It Shall Rain Red Roses for Me.” She was presented with a bouquet of the flowers.

The final piece chosen by the daughter of a Protestant pastor was an 18th century Christian hymn, “Holy God, we Praise thy Name.”

Merkel remains caretaker chancellor until her successor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, is sworn in next week. She wished him and his new center-left government "all the best, good luck and much success."

The long-time leader also urged her audience to “always see the world through the eyes of others too” and to work “with joy in your hearts.”

Before Thursday evening's ceremony, she met other federal and state leaders to agree on new measures to curb coronavirus infections in Germany.

Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Odd Andersen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Odd Andersen

Credit: Odd Andersen

Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Odd Andersen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo (Grosser Zapfenstreich), a ceremonial send-off for her, in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Odd Andersen

Credit: Odd Andersen

Caption
Honor guard's arrive for a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of German Chancellor Angela Merkel chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Honor guard's arrive for a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of German Chancellor Angela Merkel chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Caption
Honor guard's arrive for a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of German Chancellor Angela Merkel chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption
Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Caption
Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption
Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Caption
Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption
Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Caption
Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UAW votes for direct election of leaders in wake of scandal
9m ago
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
12m ago
'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant
13m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top