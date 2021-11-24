Germany's Greens say deal ready for 3-party coalition

Few details have emerged from the closed-doors talks, including how the parties will divide up the ministerial portfolios.

A preliminary agreement last month indicated that Germany would bring forward its deadline for ending the use of coal-fueled power from 2038 to 2030, while expanding the rollout of renewable energy generation.

At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, making financing a central issue.

Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats are currently preoccupied with a leadership contest over who is become their next leader and revive the party's fortunes after it suffered its worst-ever election result.