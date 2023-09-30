BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | I-285 East in DeKalb shut down after crash

Germany's government and Elon Musk spar on X over migrant rescue ships

Germany’s government has rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea.

Musk late Friday shared a video that showed migrants and aid workers on a boat. The right-wing account that first put the content on X, formerly known as Twitter, praised the populist far-right Alternative for Germany party, which has taken a hard line on migration issues.

“Is the German public aware of this?” Musk wrote in his repost.

The German Federal Foreign Office replied to Musk directly on X, writing: “Yes. And it’s called saving lives.”

Musk responded that he doubted the German public supports the actions of non-governmental organizations that take asylum-seekers from unseaworthy vessels in the Mediterranean. He also asserted it was “surely” a violation of Italy’s sovereignty for German-operated ships to bring rescued migrants to Italian territory.

“So you’re actually proud of it. Interesting,” he wrote to the Foreign Office, adding that he thinks such maritime operations have “invasion vibes.”

The exchange comes as migration has returned to the political forefront in Germany and other European countries, with government officials and opposition politicians sparring about how best to handle an increasing number of arriving migrants.

Cities and communities across Germany have sounded an alarm, saying they are running out of room to accommodate them and to provide kindergarten and school places.

More than 220,000 people applied for asylum in Germany from January to August this year. In all of 2022, about 240,000 people applied for asylum. In 2015-16, more than 1 million people applied for asylum in Germany.

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Biden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV46m ago

Credit: GDOT

TRAFFIC ALERT
I-285 East in DeKalb shut down after crash
47m ago

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: Colleges should be more flexible with nontraditional students
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: Colleges should be more flexible with nontraditional students
4h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
11h ago
The Latest
6 miners killed, 15 trapped underground in collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe, state...
24m ago
LIVE UPDATES
McIlroy leads again in bid to be second Team Europe player to go 5-0 at a Ryder Cup
28m ago
Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals who will help him to reform the church and cement...
31m ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
22h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
17h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top